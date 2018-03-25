Glossaire des élections égyptiennes

par ·

Auteur : Clément Steuer. Extrait de Baudouin Long et Clément Steuer, « Annexes », Égypte/Monde arabe,Troisième série, 10 | 2013, URL : http://journals.openedition.org/ema/3227

Opérations électorales

Translitération

Français

English

العربية

Intikhâbât

Élections

Elections

انتخابات

Intikhâbât al-ri’âsa

Les élections présidentielles

The presidential elections

الانتخابات الرئاسية

انتخابات الرئاسة

Al-intikhâbât al-barlamâniya

Les élections parlementaires

Les élections législatives

The parliamentary elections

The general elections

الانتخابات البرلمانية

الانتخابات التشريعية

Istiftâ’

Référendum

Referendum

استفتاء عام

Murachah

Candidat

Candidate

مرشّح

Muntakhib

Electeur

Elector

Voter

منتخب

Taswît

Scrutin

Polls

Ballot

تصويت

اقتراع

Sût

Vote

Suffrage

Vote

صوت

Waraqat al-taswît

Le bulletin de vote

Ballot paper

ورقة التصويت

Sundû’

Sundûq

Urne

Ballot box

صندوق

Tâbûr

File d’attente

Queue area

طابور

Lignat al-intikhâbât

Le bureau de vote

The polling station

لجنة الإنتخابات

محل الاقتراع

Dâ’îra

Circonscription

District

Constituency

دائرة

Qâdî

Juge

Judge

قاضي

Farz

Dépouillement

Vote counting

فرز

Al-gûla al-ûlâ

Le premier tour

The first round

الجولة الأولي

Al-gûla al-tâniya

Le second tour

The second round

The run-off election

الجولة الثانية

Al-marhala (al-ûlâ, al-tâniya, al-talâta)

La (première, seconde, troisième) étape

La (première, seconde, troisième) phase

The (first, second, third) stage

The (first, second, third) phase

المرحلة (الأولي, الثانية, الثلاثة)

Istinkâf

Abstention

Abstention

استنكاف

I’bâl

Iqbâl

Participation (électorale)

(Voter) turnout

إقبال

Hamla intikhâbiya

Campagne électorale

Electoral campaign

حملة انتخابية

Diâya

Campagne en faveur d’un parti

Political campaign

دعاية

Barnâmig

Barâmig

Programme

Plateforme

Program

Platform

برنامج

برامج

Nadwa

Meeting

Réunion

Meeting

Gathering

ندوة

Masîra

Marche

Défilé

March

Procession

مسيرة

Chaâr

Slogan

Slogan

Motto

شعار

Nachîd

Hymnes religieux musulmans

Islamic religious hymnody

نشيد

Modes de scrutins

Translitération

Français

English

العربية

Ma’ad

Maqad

Kursî (fam.)

Siège (au Parlement)

Fauteuil présidentiel

Seat

مقعد

كرسي

Fard

Individu

Individual

فرد

Qâ’ima

Liste

List

قائمة

Nizâm fardî

Scrutin majoritaire

Scrutin individuel

Single-member district

Single-member constituency

نظام تمثيل الأغلبية بالترشح الفردي

انتخاب فردي

نظام فردي

Nizâm nisbî

Scrutin de liste

Scrutin proportionnel

Proportional representation

PR

انتخاب بالقائمة النسبية

تمثيل نسبي

نظام نسبي

Umâl wa-felâhîn

Ouvriers et paysans

Workers and peasants

عمال وفلاحين

Fi’ât

« Autres catégories »

« Professionnels » (ni ouvriers, ni paysans)

“Other categories”

“Professionals” (neither workers nor peasants)

فئات

Institutions

Translitération

Français

English

العربية

Destûr

Dustûr

Constitution

Constitution

دستور

Al-wathîqa al-dustûriya

« Le document constitutionnel »

“The Constitutional Principles Document”

الوثيقة الدستورية

Al-maglis al-ulâ lil-quwât al-musalaha

Al maglis al-askarî

CSFA

Conseil supérieur des forces armées

Conseil suprême des forces armées

SCAF

Supreme Council of the Armed Forces

المجلس الأعلى للقوات المسلحة

المجلس العسكري

Ra’îs al-gumhûriya

Ra’îs al-jumhûriya

Le président de la République

The president of the Republic

رئيس الجمهورية

Maglis

Majlis

Assemblée

Assembly

مجلس

Maglis al-chûrâ

Majlis al-chûrâ

Assemblée consultative

Conseil consultatif

Chambre haute

Consultative Assembly

Shura Council

Upper house

مجلس الشورى

Maglis al-cha‘b

Majlis al-cha‘b

Assemblée du Peuple

Chambre basse

People Assembly

Lower house

مجلس الشعب

Nâ’ib

Député

Member of Parliament

نائب

Barlamân

Parlement

Parliament

برلمان

Al-ligna al-tâ’sisiya

Al-tâ’sisiya

Assemblée constituante

Commission constituante

Constituent Assembly

Constituent Committee

الجمعية التأسيسية

اللجنة التأسيسية

اللجنة الدستورية

Muhâfaza

Gouvernorat

Governorate

محافظة

Maglis mahallî

Majlis mahallî

Conseil local

Local Council

Local Assembly

مجلس محلّي

Qâdî

Juge

Judge

قاضي

Lignat al-ahzâb

Lijna al-ahzâb

La Commission des partis

The Political Parties Commission

لجنة الأحزاب

Al-ligna al-uliyâ lil-intikhâbât

La Haute commission électorale

Le Haut conseil électoral

Le Haut comité électoral

The High Elections Commission

The Elections Commission

اللجنة العليا للانتخابات

Lignat al-intikhâbât al-ri’âsiya

La commission pour les élections présidentielles

The Supreme Presidential Elections Commission

The Presidential Elections Commission

لجنة الانتخابات الرئاسية

Al-mahkama al-dustûriya

La Haute Cour constitutionnelle

La Cour suprême

The High Constitutional Court

The Supreme Court

المحكمة الدستورية العليا

Maglis al-dawla

Majlis al-dawla

Conseil d’État

Council of State

مجلس الدولة

Al-intiqâl

Al-fatra al-intiqâliya

La transition

La période transitoire

The transition

The period of transition

الإنتقال

الفترة الإنتقالية

المرحلة الإنتقالية

Dîmuqrâtiya

Démocratie

Democracy

ديمقراطية

Dawla madaniya

État civil

Civil state

دولة مدنية

Dawla islâmiya

État islamique

Islamic state

دولة اسلامية

Dawla askariya

État militaire

Military state

دولة عسكرية

Nizâm askarî

Hukm al-askar(fam.)

Régime militaire

Military regime

نظام عسكري

حكم العسكر

Amn al-dawla

La sécurité d’État

State Security Service

أمن الدولة

Organisations politiques et mouvements collectifs

Translitération

Français

English

العربية

Tanzîm

Organisation

Organization

تنظيم

Gamâa

Groupe

Group

جماعة

Gamiya

Association

Association

جمعية

Munazama ghîr hukûmiya

ONG

Organisation non-gouvernementale

NGO

Non-governmental organization

منظّمة غير حكومية

Niqâba

Syndicat

Trade-union

Syndicate

نقابة

Hizb

Parti

Party

حزب

Maqar

Local (de campagne, d’un parti)

Office (of a party)

مقر

Kâdir

Cadre (d’un parti, d’une organisation)

Executive

كادر

Udû

Membre (d’un parti, d’un comité, d’une organisation)

Member (of a party, a committee, an organization)

عضو

Nâchit

Militant

Activist

ناشط

Tahâluf

Alliance

Alliance

تحالف

Ittihad

Union

Union

اتّحد

I’tilâf

Coalition

Coalition

ائتلاف

Gabha

Jabha

Front

Front

جبهة

Kutla

Bloc

Bloc

Block

كتلة

Courants politiques

Translitération

Français

English

العربية

Islâmî

Islamiste

Islamist

اسلامي

Ikhwânî

« Frériste »

Ikhwani

اخواني

Salafî

Salafiste

Salafist

Salafi

سلفي

Qutbî

Qutbiste

Qutbist

قطبي

Lîberâlî

Libéral

Liberal

ليبرالي

Nâsirî

Nassérien

Nasserite

ناصري

Ichtirâkî

Socialiste

Socialist

اشتراكي

Chîyûî

Communiste

Communist

شيوعي

Thawrî

Révolutionnaire

Revolutionary

ثوري

Felûl

Fulûl

Feloul

Partisans de l’ancien régime

Lit. « Restes d’une armée en déroute »

Remnants of the old regime

فلول

Mutadil

Modéré

Moderate

معتدل

Mutatarraf

Mutashaddid

Extrémiste

Extremist

متطرّف

متشدّد

Fraudes et violences politiques

Translitération

Français

English

العربية

Tazwîr

Fraude (électorale)

(Electoral) fraud

تزوير

Al-mâl al-intikhâbî

« L’argent électoral »

“The electoral money”

المال الانتخابي

Zayt wa-sukkar

« Huile et sucre ». Expression désignant le fait pour un candidat de distribuer des cadeaux aux électeurs de sa circonscription

 “Oil and sugar”. Expression referring to the distribution of gifts to the electors of its district prior to an election

زيت وسكّر

Khadamât

Services

Services

خدمات

Al-Khîr

Al-Khaîr

La bonté

Le « bien »

La générosité

The goodness

The generosity

الخير

Muzâhara

Manifestation

Demonstration

مظاهرة

Ichtibâkât

Affrontements

Battle

Clashes

اشتباكات

Baltageya

Voyous

Hommes de main

Thug

بلطجية

Religion

Translitération

Français

English

العربية

Muslim

Musulman

Muslim

مسلم

Islâmî

Islamique

Islamic

اسلامي

Sûfî

Soufi

Sufi

صوفي

Charîa

Loi islamique

Islamic law

شريعة

Zakât

Impôt islamique

Islamic obligatory charitable giving

زكاة

Al-Khîr

Al-Khaîr

La bonté

Le « bien »

La générosité

The goodness

The generosity

الخير

Waqf

Don religieux inaliénable, placé en usufruit

Religious endowment

وقف

Al-Azhar

Plus haute autorité religieuse musulmane en Égypte, Al-Azhar est à la fois une mosquée, une université et un réseau d’écoles religieuses

The highest Islamic authority in Egypt. Al-Azhar is a mosque, a university, and a nationwide network of religious schools as well

الأزهر

Cheykh

Chaykh

Cheikh

Sheikh

شيخ

Fatwâ

Avis religieux

Religious legal advice

فتوى

Chûrâ

Concertation

Conseil

Consultation

شورى

Dawa

Prédication

Preaching

دعوة

‘Ebtî

Qibtî

Copte

Copt

قبطي

Masîhî

Chrétien

Christian

مسيحي

Kenîsa

Église

Church

كنيسة

Bâbâ

Pape

Pope

بابا

Batrîk

Patriarche

Patriarch

بطريك

Qasîs

Kâhin

Prêtre

Priest

قسيس

كاهن

Nachîd

Hymnes religieux musulmans

Islamic religious hymnody

نشيد

Ikhtilât

Désordre

Promiscuité

Jumble

Promiscuity

اختلاط

Divers

Translitération

Français

English

العربية

Ragul siyâsî

Homme politique

Politician

رجل سياسي

Ragul amâl

Homme d’affaires

Businessman

رجل أعمال

Mufakkir

Intellectuel

Intellectual

مفكّر

Zabâlî

Chiffonnier

Éboueur

Garbage collector

Waste collector

زبالي

Sahafî

Journaliste

Journalist

صحفي

Aghazat al-ilâm

Ajhaza al-ilâm

Média

Media

أجهزة الإعلام

Thawra

Révolution

Revolution

ثورة

Al-thawra al-mudâda

La contre-révolution

The counter-revolution

الثورة المضادة

Al-nizâm al-sâbi’

Al-nizâm al-sâbiq

L’ancien régime

The old regime

The old system

The former regime

النظام السابق

Khamsa wa-ashrîn yanâîr

25 Janvier

January 25

٢٥ يناير

Talâtîn yûnyû

30 Juin

June 30

٣٠ يونيو

Margaiya islâmiya

Majaiya islâmiya

Référence islamique

Islamic reference

مرجعية اسلامية

Almâniya

Laïcité

Sécularisme

Secularism

علمانية

Madanî

Civil

Civil

مدني

Mugtamamadanî

Mujtamamadanî

Société civile

Civil society

مجتمع مدني

Asabiya

Solidarité tribale

Solidarité mécanique

Tribal solidarity

Mechanical solidarity

عصبية

Baladiya

Solidarité entre personnes originaires d’un même village, d’une même région, et rassemblés dans un même quartier à la suite de l’exode rural

Solidarity between people coming from the same village or the same area, living now in the same neighborhood

بلدية

Qabîla

Tribu

Tribe

قبيلة

Kubâr al-â’ilât

« Grandes familles »

Big-name families

كبار العائلات

Khawâga

Étranger

Foreigner

خواجة

Ligân Chaabiya

Lijân Chaabiya

Comités populaires

Popular committees

لجان شعبية

Mahzûr

Interdit

Prohibé

Forbidden

محظور

