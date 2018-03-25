Glossaire des élections égyptiennes

Les Carnets du CEDEJ présentent l'actualité de la recherche en sciences sociales sur l'Égypte contemporaine.

Ils accueillent des billets analytiques, traductions d'articles de presse, extraits d'entretiens, carnets de terrain, chronologies, glossaires, cartographies, photographies, etc., qui permettent de valoriser les activités de recherche de l'ensemble des équipes du CEDEJ.

Ils sont alimentés par les chercheurs permanents, en accueil ou associés du centre qui souhaitent partager leurs enquêtes "de première main" avec la communauté scientifique.

The 'Carnets du CEDEJ' present current research in social sciences on contemporary Egypt.

They include analyses, translation of news articles, interviews excerpts, field notes, chronologies, lexicons, cartographies, photographs, etc., that shed light on the various research activities led by CEDEJ's teams.

They stem from the wish of the center's permanent, visiting and associated researchers to share their 'first-hand' accounts with the scientific community.