Glossaire des élections égyptiennes
Auteur : Clément Steuer. Extrait de Baudouin Long et Clément Steuer, « Annexes », Égypte/Monde arabe,Troisième série, 10 | 2013, URL : http://journals.openedition.org/ema/3227
Opérations électorales
|
Translitération
|
Français
|
English
|
العربية
|
Intikhâbât
|
Élections
|
Elections
|
انتخابات
|
Intikhâbât al-ri’âsa
|
Les élections présidentielles
|
The presidential elections
|
الانتخابات الرئاسية
انتخابات الرئاسة
|
Al-intikhâbât al-barlamâniya
|
Les élections parlementaires
Les élections législatives
|
The parliamentary elections
The general elections
|
الانتخابات البرلمانية
الانتخابات التشريعية
|
Istiftâ’
|
Référendum
|
Referendum
|
استفتاء عام
|
Murachah
|
Candidat
|
Candidate
|
مرشّح
|
Muntakhib
|
Electeur
|
Elector
Voter
|
منتخب
|
Taswît
|
Scrutin
|
Polls
Ballot
|
تصويت
اقتراع
|
Sût
|
Vote
Suffrage
|
Vote
|
صوت
|
Waraqat al-taswît
|
Le bulletin de vote
|
Ballot paper
|
ورقة التصويت
|
Sundû’
Sundûq
|
Urne
|
Ballot box
|
صندوق
|
Tâbûr
|
File d’attente
|
Queue area
|
طابور
|
Lignat al-intikhâbât
|
Le bureau de vote
|
The polling station
|
لجنة الإنتخابات
محل الاقتراع
|
Dâ’îra
|
Circonscription
|
District
Constituency
|
دائرة
|
Qâdî
|
Juge
|
Judge
|
قاضي
|
Farz
|
Dépouillement
|
Vote counting
|
فرز
|
Al-gûla al-ûlâ
|
Le premier tour
|
The first round
|
الجولة الأولي
|
Al-gûla al-tâniya
|
Le second tour
|
The second round
The run-off election
|
الجولة الثانية
|
Al-marhala (al-ûlâ, al-tâniya, al-talâta)
|
La (première, seconde, troisième) étape
La (première, seconde, troisième) phase
|
The (first, second, third) stage
The (first, second, third) phase
|
المرحلة (الأولي, الثانية, الثلاثة)
|
Istinkâf
|
Abstention
|
Abstention
|
استنكاف
|
I’bâl
Iqbâl
|
Participation (électorale)
|
(Voter) turnout
|
إقبال
|
Hamla intikhâbiya
|
Campagne électorale
|
Electoral campaign
|
حملة انتخابية
|
Di‘âya
|
Campagne en faveur d’un parti
|
Political campaign
|
دعاية
|
Barnâmig
Barâmig
|
Programme
Plateforme
|
Program
Platform
|
برنامج
برامج
|
Nadwa
|
Meeting
Réunion
|
Meeting
Gathering
|
ندوة
|
Masîra
|
Marche
Défilé
|
March
Procession
|
مسيرة
|
Cha‘âr
|
Slogan
|
Slogan
Motto
|
شعار
|
Nachîd
|
Hymnes religieux musulmans
|
Islamic religious hymnody
|
نشيد
Modes de scrutins
|
Translitération
|
Français
|
English
|
العربية
|
Ma’‘ad
Maq‘ad
Kursî (fam.)
|
Siège (au Parlement)
Fauteuil présidentiel
|
Seat
|
مقعد
كرسي
|
Fard
|
Individu
|
Individual
|
فرد
|
Qâ’ima
|
Liste
|
List
|
قائمة
|
Nizâm fardî
|
Scrutin majoritaire
Scrutin individuel
|
Single-member district
Single-member constituency
|
نظام تمثيل الأغلبية بالترشح الفردي
انتخاب فردي
نظام فردي
|
Nizâm nisbî
|
Scrutin de liste
Scrutin proportionnel
|
Proportional representation
PR
|
انتخاب بالقائمة النسبية
تمثيل نسبي
نظام نسبي
|
‘Umâl wa-felâhîn
|
Ouvriers et paysans
|
Workers and peasants
|
عمال وفلاحين
|
Fi’ât
|
« Autres catégories »
« Professionnels » (ni ouvriers, ni paysans)
|
“Other categories”
“Professionals” (neither workers nor peasants)
|
فئات
Institutions
|
Translitération
|
Français
|
English
|
العربية
|
Destûr
Dustûr
|
Constitution
|
Constitution
|
دستور
|
Al-wathîqa al-dustûriya
|
« Le document constitutionnel »
|
“The Constitutional Principles Document”
|
الوثيقة الدستورية
|
Al-maglis al-u‘lâ lil-quwât al-musalaha
Al maglis al-‘askarî
|
CSFA
Conseil supérieur des forces armées
Conseil suprême des forces armées
|
SCAF
Supreme Council of the Armed Forces
|
المجلس الأعلى للقوات المسلحة
المجلس العسكري
|
Ra’îs al-gumhûriya
Ra’îs al-jumhûriya
|
Le président de la République
|
The president of the Republic
|
رئيس الجمهورية
|
Maglis
Majlis
|
Assemblée
|
Assembly
|
مجلس
|
Maglis al-chûrâ
Majlis al-chûrâ
|
Assemblée consultative
Conseil consultatif
Chambre haute
|
Consultative Assembly
Shura Council
Upper house
|
مجلس الشورى
|
Maglis al-cha‘b
Majlis al-cha‘b
|
Assemblée du Peuple
Chambre basse
|
People Assembly
Lower house
|
مجلس الشعب
|
Nâ’ib
|
Député
|
Member of Parliament
|
نائب
|
Barlamân
|
Parlement
|
Parliament
|
برلمان
|
Al-ligna al-tâ’sisiya
Al-tâ’sisiya
|
Assemblée constituante
Commission constituante
|
Constituent Assembly
Constituent Committee
|
الجمعية التأسيسية
اللجنة التأسيسية
اللجنة الدستورية
|
Muhâfaza
|
Gouvernorat
|
Governorate
|
محافظة
|
Maglis mahallî
Majlis mahallî
|
Conseil local
|
Local Council
Local Assembly
|
مجلس محلّي
|
Qâdî
|
Juge
|
Judge
|
قاضي
|
Lignat al-ahzâb
Lijna al-ahzâb
|
La Commission des partis
|
The Political Parties Commission
|
لجنة الأحزاب
|
Al-ligna al-‘uliyâ lil-intikhâbât
|
La Haute commission électorale
Le Haut conseil électoral
Le Haut comité électoral
|
The High Elections Commission
The Elections Commission
|
اللجنة العليا للانتخابات
|
Lignat al-intikhâbât al-ri’âsiya
|
La commission pour les élections présidentielles
|
The Supreme Presidential Elections Commission
The Presidential Elections Commission
|
لجنة الانتخابات الرئاسية
|
Al-mahkama al-dustûriya
|
La Haute Cour constitutionnelle
La Cour suprême
|
The High Constitutional Court
The Supreme Court
|
المحكمة الدستورية العليا
|
Maglis al-dawla
Majlis al-dawla
|
Conseil d’État
|
Council of State
|
مجلس الدولة
|
Al-intiqâl
Al-fatra al-intiqâliya
|
La transition
La période transitoire
|
The transition
The period of transition
|
الإنتقال
الفترة الإنتقالية
المرحلة الإنتقالية
|
Dîmuqrâtiya
|
Démocratie
|
Democracy
|
ديمقراطية
|
Dawla madaniya
|
État civil
|
Civil state
|
دولة مدنية
|
Dawla islâmiya
|
État islamique
|
Islamic state
|
دولة اسلامية
|
Dawla ‘askariya
|
État militaire
|
Military state
|
دولة عسكرية
|
Nizâm ‘askarî
Hukm al-‘askar(fam.)
|
Régime militaire
|
Military regime
|
نظام عسكري
حكم العسكر
|
Amn al-dawla
|
La sécurité d’État
|
State Security Service
|
أمن الدولة
Organisations politiques et mouvements collectifs
|
Translitération
|
Français
|
English
|
العربية
|
Tanzîm
|
Organisation
|
Organization
|
تنظيم
|
Gamâ‘a
|
Groupe
|
Group
|
جماعة
|
Gam‘iya
|
Association
|
Association
|
جمعية
|
Munazama ghîr hukûmiya
|
ONG
Organisation non-gouvernementale
|
NGO
Non-governmental organization
|
منظّمة غير حكومية
|
Niqâba
|
Syndicat
|
Trade-union
Syndicate
|
نقابة
|
Hizb
|
Parti
|
Party
|
حزب
|
Maqar
|
Local (de campagne, d’un parti)
|
Office (of a party)
|
مقر
|
Kâdir
|
Cadre (d’un parti, d’une organisation)
|
Executive
|
كادر
|
‘Udû
|
Membre (d’un parti, d’un comité, d’une organisation)
|
Member (of a party, a committee, an organization)
|
عضو
|
Nâchit
|
Militant
|
Activist
|
ناشط
|
Tahâluf
|
Alliance
|
Alliance
|
تحالف
|
Ittihad
|
Union
|
Union
|
اتّحد
|
I’tilâf
|
Coalition
|
Coalition
|
ائتلاف
|
Gabha
Jabha
|
Front
|
Front
|
جبهة
|
Kutla
|
Bloc
|
Bloc
Block
|
كتلة
Courants politiques
|
Translitération
|
Français
|
English
|
العربية
|
Islâmî
|
Islamiste
|
Islamist
|
اسلامي
|
Ikhwânî
|
« Frériste »
|
Ikhwani
|
اخواني
|
Salafî
|
Salafiste
|
Salafist
Salafi
|
سلفي
|
Qutbî
|
Qutbiste
|
Qutbist
|
قطبي
|
Lîberâlî
|
Libéral
|
Liberal
|
ليبرالي
|
Nâsirî
|
Nassérien
|
Nasserite
|
ناصري
|
Ichtirâkî
|
Socialiste
|
Socialist
|
اشتراكي
|
Chîyû‘î
|
Communiste
|
Communist
|
شيوعي
|
Thawrî
|
Révolutionnaire
|
Revolutionary
|
ثوري
|
Felûl
Fulûl
|
Feloul
Partisans de l’ancien régime
Lit. « Restes d’une armée en déroute »
|
Remnants of the old regime
|
فلول
|
Mu‘tadil
|
Modéré
|
Moderate
|
معتدل
|
Mutatarraf
Mutashaddid
|
Extrémiste
|
Extremist
|
متطرّف
متشدّد
Fraudes et violences politiques
|
Translitération
|
Français
|
English
|
العربية
|
Tazwîr
|
Fraude (électorale)
|
(Electoral) fraud
|
تزوير
|
Al-mâl al-intikhâbî
|
« L’argent électoral »
|
“The electoral money”
|
المال الانتخابي
|
Zayt wa-sukkar
|
« Huile et sucre ». Expression désignant le fait pour un candidat de distribuer des cadeaux aux électeurs de sa circonscription
|
“Oil and sugar”. Expression referring to the distribution of gifts to the electors of its district prior to an election
|
زيت وسكّر
|
Khadamât
|
Services
|
Services
|
خدمات
|
Al-Khîr
Al-Khaîr
|
La bonté
Le « bien »
La générosité
|
The goodness
The generosity
|
الخير
|
Muzâhara
|
Manifestation
|
Demonstration
|
مظاهرة
|
Ichtibâkât
|
Affrontements
|
Battle
Clashes
|
اشتباكات
|
Baltageya
|
Voyous
Hommes de main
|
Thug
|
بلطجية
Religion
|
Translitération
|
Français
|
English
|
العربية
|
Muslim
|
Musulman
|
Muslim
|
مسلم
|
Islâmî
|
Islamique
|
Islamic
|
اسلامي
|
Sûfî
|
Soufi
|
Sufi
|
صوفي
|
Charî‘a
|
Loi islamique
|
Islamic law
|
شريعة
|
Zakât
|
Impôt islamique
|
Islamic obligatory charitable giving
|
زكاة
|
Al-Khîr
Al-Khaîr
|
La bonté
Le « bien »
La générosité
|
The goodness
The generosity
|
الخير
|
Waqf
|
Don religieux inaliénable, placé en usufruit
|
Religious endowment
|
وقف
|
Al-Azhar
|
Plus haute autorité religieuse musulmane en Égypte, Al-Azhar est à la fois une mosquée, une université et un réseau d’écoles religieuses
|
The highest Islamic authority in Egypt. Al-Azhar is a mosque, a university, and a nationwide network of religious schools as well
|
الأزهر
|
Cheykh
Chaykh
|
Cheikh
|
Sheikh
|
شيخ
|
Fatwâ
|
Avis religieux
|
Religious legal advice
|
فتوى
|
Chûrâ
|
Concertation
Conseil
|
Consultation
|
شورى
|
Da‘wa
|
Prédication
|
Preaching
|
دعوة
|
‘Ebtî
Qibtî
|
Copte
|
Copt
|
قبطي
|
Masîhî
|
Chrétien
|
Christian
|
مسيحي
|
Kenîsa
|
Église
|
Church
|
كنيسة
|
Bâbâ
|
Pape
|
Pope
|
بابا
|
Batrîk
|
Patriarche
|
Patriarch
|
بطريك
|
Qasîs
Kâhin
|
Prêtre
|
Priest
|
قسيس
كاهن
|
Nachîd
|
Hymnes religieux musulmans
|
Islamic religious hymnody
|
نشيد
|
Ikhtilât
|
Désordre
Promiscuité
|
Jumble
Promiscuity
|
اختلاط
Divers
|
Translitération
|
Français
|
English
|
العربية
|
Ragul siyâsî
|
Homme politique
|
Politician
|
رجل سياسي
|
Ragul a‘mâl
|
Homme d’affaires
|
Businessman
|
رجل أعمال
|
Mufakkir
|
Intellectuel
|
Intellectual
|
مفكّر
|
Zabâlî
|
Chiffonnier
Éboueur
|
Garbage collector
Waste collector
|
زبالي
|
Sahafî
|
Journaliste
|
Journalist
|
صحفي
|
Aghazat al-i‘lâm
Ajhaza al-i‘lâm
|
Média
|
Media
|
أجهزة الإعلام
|
Thawra
|
Révolution
|
Revolution
|
ثورة
|
Al-thawra al-mudâda
|
La contre-révolution
|
The counter-revolution
|
الثورة المضادة
|
Al-nizâm al-sâbi’
Al-nizâm al-sâbiq
|
L’ancien régime
|
The old regime
The old system
The former regime
|
النظام السابق
|
Khamsa wa-‘ashrîn yanâîr
|
25 Janvier
|
January 25
|
٢٥ يناير
|
Talâtîn yûnyû
|
30 Juin
|
June 30
|
٣٠ يونيو
|
Marga‘iya islâmiya
Maja‘iya islâmiya
|
Référence islamique
|
Islamic reference
|
مرجعية اسلامية
|
‘Almâniya
|
Laïcité
Sécularisme
|
Secularism
|
علمانية
|
Madanî
|
Civil
|
Civil
|
مدني
|
Mugtama‘madanî
Mujtama‘madanî
|
Société civile
|
Civil society
|
مجتمع مدني
|
‘Asabiya
|
Solidarité tribale
Solidarité mécanique
|
Tribal solidarity
Mechanical solidarity
|
عصبية
|
Baladiya
|
Solidarité entre personnes originaires d’un même village, d’une même région, et rassemblés dans un même quartier à la suite de l’exode rural
|
Solidarity between people coming from the same village or the same area, living now in the same neighborhood
|
بلدية
|
Qabîla
|
Tribu
|
Tribe
|
قبيلة
|
Kubâr al-‘â’ilât
|
« Grandes familles »
|
Big-name families
|
كبار العائلات
|
Khawâga
|
Étranger
|
Foreigner
|
خواجة
|
Ligân Cha‘abiya
Lijân Cha‘abiya
|
Comités populaires
|
Popular committees
|
لجان شعبية
|
Mahzûr
|
Interdit
Prohibé
|
Forbidden
|
محظور