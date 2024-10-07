Nubian Legacy: Chronicles of the 1933 Dislocation Archive (EAP1594)

This initiative aims to preserve and share the archival records of the Nubian indigenous community’s 1933 displacement, offering profound insights for historians, sociologists and ecologists into the transformative socio-political landscape of that era. EAP1594’s interdisciplinary team will digitise and catalogue these pivotal documents, ranging from personal correspondences to formal records, safeguarding them for scholarly and cultural discourse. Committed to inclusivity, the team will engage with indigenous Nubian groups and Egyptian NGOs with the aspiration to magnify the voices and experiences of Nubian indigenous peoples within the academic realm and the global community, encouraging wider recognition of their historical legacy.